UK Twitch streamers are coming together to raise money for charity

If you're aware of the UK streaming scene, you'll probably know about the Jingle Jam. It's an event that runs all throughout December, seeing money raised for multiple charities by streamers.

It has been going since 2011, and since then millions of pounds have been raised. What leads to people giving so much money, you ask? Well, it's not just for the good of the cause, as gamers can also get their hands on some great titles as part of their donation, earning a lot of games if they choose to give £35 or more.

The fundraising campaign is giving to Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), War Child, Autistica, Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal and Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). It features personalities like TommyInnit, Talia Mar, and the Yogscast.

Check out the list of games you can get your hands on here.

