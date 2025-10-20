UK troops to gain new authority to shoot down drones near bases

HQ

We just got the news that British troops are set to receive expanded powers to neutralize drones that threaten military installations across the country. Defence Secretary John Healey is set to announce the change in a speech on Monday, allowing personnel to act more swiftly against potential intrusions after several bases reported suspicious aerial activity last year. The new policy introduces what officials describe as a "kinetic option," enabling forces to shoot down drones if other countermeasures fail. While the powers will initially apply only to military areas, the government is considering extending them to airports and other sensitive sites. The move follows growing concerns across Europe over unidentified drones disrupting both civilian and defence airspace.