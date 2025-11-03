UK train stabbing attack carried out by lone attacker, not terrorism, police say

HQ

British authorities have confirmed that the mass stabbing on a train in eastern England on Saturday was carried out by a single attacker, dismissing earlier concerns that it could be a terrorist incident. A 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested by armed police after the train made an emergency stop at Huntingdon, while a second man initially detained was released without charge.

The attack left 11 people injured, including a member of the train crew who attempted to stop the attacker and is now in life-threatening condition. Police praised the crew member's bravery, saying CCTV footage showed actions "nothing short of heroic" that likely saved multiple lives. Five of the injured have already been discharged from hospital.

Investigation ongoing

Counterterrorism units assisted in the early stages of the investigation, but authorities have confirmed there is no evidence linking the attack to terrorism. Police are now working to establish the events leading up to the stabbings and to understand the suspect's background. A knife used in the attack was recovered at the scene.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said, "Our investigation is moving at pace, and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

Witnesses described chaotic scenes on the train, with one passenger telling the BBC that he saw blood on chairs and on the floor as the attacker ran through the carriage. Another reported seeing the suspect waving a large knife before being tasered by police.

National reaction

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident "appalling" and "deeply concerning," while King Charles said he was "truly appalled and shocked." Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood urged the public to avoid speculation online, citing the risks of misinformation following previous violent incidents.

Knife crime in England and Wales has risen sharply over the past decade, with 54,587 offences reported last year, among the highest rates in Europe.