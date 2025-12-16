UK to rejoin EU's Erasmus student exchange programme

HQ

The UK is set to rejoin the European Union's Erasmus student exchange scheme, allowing British students to study, train and work across Europe again from January 2027, according to sources (via The Guardian).

An agreement is expected to be announced on Wednesday as part of the government's push to reset relations with Brussels. Under the deal, UK students would take part in university exchanges and vocational training placements across the EU through the Erasmus Plus programme.

The UK left Erasmus after Brexit

EU students studying in the UK under Erasmus would pay domestic tuition fees, capped at £9,535 a year, while UK students would continue paying home fees during their time abroad and be eligible for grants to help cover living costs.

The UK left Erasmus after Brexit, but the current government reopened negotiations earlier this year. Rejoining the scheme has been a key EU demand in broader talks aimed at improving UK-EU relations. This is a developing news story, so stay tuned for more.