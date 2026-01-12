UK to develop new long-range ballistic missile to boost Ukraine's defences

HQ

Britain has announced plans to develop a new deep-strike ballistic missile for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening Kyiv's ability to hit Russian military targets far behind the front lines. The project, known as Nightfall, will focus on rapidly producing a ground-launched missile suited to high-intensity warfare.

According to the UK government, the missile would be capable of carrying a 200-kilogram conventional warhead over distances of more than 500 kilometres. It is designed to operate in environments with heavy electronic warfare and to be launched quickly from mobile platforms, allowing Ukrainian forces to strike and relocate before retaliation.

The programme will see several British industry teams compete for development contracts, with the goal of delivering test missiles within a year. Officials say the missile is intended to be relatively low-cost and easy to manufacture at scale, providing Ukraine with a sustainable long-range strike option.

British Defence Secretary John Healey said the initiative reflects London's determination to counter Russia's escalating attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. While focused on supporting Ukraine, the Nightfall project is also expected to shape future long-range strike capabilities for the UK's own armed forces.