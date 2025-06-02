English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

UK to boost submarine fleet amid new defence strategy

Government plans to nearly double attack submarines to enhance warfighting capabilities.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom. We now know that the UK government is set to significantly expand its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet, aiming to replace the current vessels with a larger, next-generation force.

This comes as part of a broader defence review emphasizing the need for military readiness in response to evolving global threats. The initiative also includes continued investment in nuclear warhead development, reinforcing Britain's strategic deterrence.

UK to boost submarine fleet amid new defence strategy
London, United Kingdom - January 28 2025. John Healey MP, Secretary of State for Defence leaves after the Cabinet Meeting at No 10 Downing Street // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited Kingdom


Loading next content