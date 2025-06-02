UK to boost submarine fleet amid new defence strategy

Dansk
The latest news on the United Kingdom. We now know that the UK government is set to significantly expand its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet, aiming to replace the current vessels with a larger, next-generation force.
This comes as part of a broader defence review emphasizing the need for military readiness in response to evolving global threats. The initiative also includes continued investment in nuclear warhead development, reinforcing Britain's strategic deterrence.