UK to block study visas for four nations and halt Afghan work permits

We just got the news that the UK government led by Keir Starmer will block study visas for nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan, and suspend work visas for Afghans. The Home Office said the "emergency brake" is aimed at curbing a sharp rise in asylum claims from people entering through legal visa routes.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood said applications from students of the four countries had increased more than fivefold between 2021 and 2025. Overall, asylum claims made after arrival on legal visas have more than trebled since 2021, accounting for 39% of roughly 100,000 applications last year.

The changes will take effect on March 26. London says it will introduce capped "safe and legal routes" once the system stabilises, while continuing resettlement schemes that have granted sanctuary to more than 37,000 Afghans since 2021...

As Shabana Mahmood says in a statement:

Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused. That is why I am taking ​the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity.