UK Supreme Court rules trans women are not legally defined as women

The court affirms that biological sex, not gender identity, defines the term woman under equality law.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. In a decision already echoing far beyond the courtroom, the UK Supreme Court has determined that the legal definition of woman under the Equality Act 2010 refers solely to biological sex, excluding trans women.

The ruling, which stems from a long-standing dispute initiated by advocacy group For Women Scotland, places legal boundaries around single-sex spaces and gender-specific protections, with implications through sectors where sex-based rights are enshrined.

While the court emphasised the intent was not to strip rights from any community, the judgment arrives at a moment of heightened cultural tension over how gender identity intersects with law and society. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

London, England, UK - January 21, 2023: Protestors rally at the Trans Rights Protest near Downing Street // Shutterstock

