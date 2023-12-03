UK show Taskmaster is getting its own VR game

HQ

Taskmaster, the UK comedy show hosted by Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne, has become a bit of a global sensation. Challenging British comedians to complete a series of strange tasks however they please, it has captivated TV audiences for years, and now it's coming to VR platforms.

Taskmaster VR will allow players to explore both the set of the show and the Taskmaster house in VR, as well as letting them complete various tasks in any way they see fit. "The team have done an incredible job and the game is a really exciting addition to the Taskmaster world," said Greg Davies. "On a personal note, the creation of a virtual reality Taskmaster takes me ever closer to my ultimate goal of working without even leaving my sofa."

"Genuinely, this is extraordinary, brilliant and very fun. Also, I've always wanted to be a contestant on Taskmaster so this is great for me as a VR user, except that I will also have my virtual self watching my attempts and undermining my confidence so I may well regret the whole venture after I've had a go," added Horne.