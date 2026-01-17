UK navy unveils autonomous aircraft named Proteus

HQ

The UK's Royal Navy has carried out the first flight of its largest ever autonomous helicopter, marking a significant step in how Britain plans to patrol and defend the North Atlantic. The aircraft, known as Proteus, flew a short test mission this week, completing its maiden outing without a crew on board.

The helicopter has been developed to take on tasks that are dangerous, repetitive or difficult for human crews, including hunting submarines, monitoring sea lanes and tracking underwater activity. Navy officials say it reflects how modern maritime threats are evolving, particularly as tensions rise in northern waters.

Built by defence group Leonardo as part of a £60m programme, Proteus uses advanced sensors and onboard software to interpret its surroundings and make decisions in flight. Unlike smaller drones already in service, it is a full sized helicopter capable of longer missions and carrying more sophisticated equipment.

The launch comes as European militaries reassess their capabilities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amid renewed focus on the strategic importance of the waters between Britain, Iceland and Greenland. These routes are critical for monitoring naval movements, including submarines.

Royal Navy officials say Proteus is intended to complement, not replace, crewed aircraft, allowing personnel to focus on complex operations while autonomous systems handle the riskiest jobs. Further testing is expected before the helicopter is deployed operationally...