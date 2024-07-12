UK retailer GAME stops in-store pre-orders, ends virtual GAME Wallet

HQ

A little while ago, there were false reports that GAME would stop selling physical titles, and would instead only give consumers access to digital games. That set everyone into a panic, but GAME then since put out that fire, only seemingly to start another.

This is a smaller change, granted, but still a significant one, as Eurogamer spotted that the GAME Wallet - the digital account which allowed you to add store credit and purchase gift cards - is coming to an end, alongside physical pre-orders. The 18th of July is the last day you'll be able to add any funds, and on the 21st of August, the accounts will all close.

You'll no longer be able to make a pre-order in-store at GAME anymore, and will instead have to do so online. Any pre-order that is to be fulfilled after the 31st of January 2025 will be refunded. GAME is still planning on shutting down its support for trade-in and pre-owned products in one of the company's biggest changes since it began. As physical retailers struggle against digital storefronts, we can't help but feel a little concerned for the future of GAME.