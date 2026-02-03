UK retailer Game is closing its final stores, following entering administration last week

HQ

It's no secret that physical video game media is struggling, with fans growing increasingly fond of the ease-of-access provided in the digital space. With physical sales getting lower and lower each year, it wasn't exactly shocking to hear that this would have an impact on gaming-based retailers too, and in the UK, one company that has been struggling for some time is Game.

Over the past decade, the company has shifted and fell into administration and then managed to climb out and find its feet again. However, as recently as last week, it fell into administration once again, and this time it seems to be more of a final and inescapable situation.

As per The Game Business, it's mentioned that Game is closing down its last three stores around the country, shifting to a new approach where it will now operate in a concession-based manner in Sports Direct and House of Fraser shops.

On top of this, Nick Arran, who has served as the marketing director for the company for the last nine years, is leaving his role, with around 200 individuals employed at Game going forward in the adjusted supporting retail role.

Game was one of the few final pure gaming-related retailers in the UK, with the main figure now in operation being CeX. As physical sales continue to dwindle, only time will tell how much longer the high street has space for gaming retail.