UK retailer GAME auctioning off its warehouse supply, including consoles and memorabilia

Once again it appears as if things aren't looking good for the UK's leading physical video game retailer GAME. After being bought by Sports Direct and absorbed into Frasers Group in 2019, we've seen the company ditch its rewards card schemes, in-store pre-orders, pre-owned trade-ins, and more.

Now, as per TheGamer, an auction has been spotted, listing items from GAME's HQ and warehouse. The listings on NCM Auctions mostly concern office furniture and other bits and bobs useful for a business, but the odd bit of gaming kit can be found here and there.

This San Andreas poster for example is nearly 40 inches and could decorate a living room or man cave quite well. Also, consoles including PlayStation 5s, Nintendo Switches, and Xbox Series models are set to go on auction on the 18th of April.

It's unlikely any of this stuff is going to be new or like new, but if you want to take a look, perhaps you'll be able to bid on a decent deal. For our friends overseas, it appears these items are for collection only, but if you've got a friend near Hampshire willing to go and grab a used PS5, now's the time to give them a call.