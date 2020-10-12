English
UK retailer accidently reveals new Ryzen CPU listing

We now have UK pricing for the new line of CPUs.

UK retailer CCLOnline accidentally listed its Ryzen 3 5000 series products ahead of time, including the 5950X. As we are only three weeks away from launch and know the American pricing, it is hardly a surprise.

And while it was listed as "coming soon" - despite the official release day is November 5, with no pricing, clicking on a product revealed the pricing any way in the "you have recently viewed these items" list at the bottom of the page.

While they may only be placeholders, these prices were listed:

Ryzen 5 5600X: £310.69
Ryzen 7 5800X: £466.57
Ryzen 9 5900X: £570.47
Ryzen 9 5950X: £830.26

