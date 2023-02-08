UK regulator suggests removing Call of Duty from the Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is providing some potential solutions to Microsoft potentially reducing competition in the gaming market with its Activision Blizzard deal.

One of these solutions is for a partial divestiture of Activision Blizzard, which could mean selling off the part of the business that deals with Call of Duty, selling off Activision entirely, or selling off both the Activision and Blizzard segments.

Otherwise, the CMA's other solution is to prohibit the merger. Even as Microsoft has consistently claimed it won't make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive, the CMA would rather the company sell off either the franchise or Activision to avoid constant monitoring of the situation.

The CMA is now inviting responses from interested parties to its list of proposed remedies. Its final report is due for the 26th of April, and so its likely nothing will be set in stone until then.

What do you think? Should Microsoft remove Call of Duty from the deal?

Thanks, VGC.