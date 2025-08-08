UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer calls Israeli escalation plans "wrong"

HQ

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Kier Starmer has criticised Israel's military escalation in Gaza and wishes for the government to reconsider its decision urgently. This comes as Israel has confirmed a plan to take control of Gaza City.

"The Israeli Government's decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately," Starmer said in a statement (via the BBC). "This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed. Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions."

"Together with our allies, we are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis. But without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes," he continued. "Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction."

Starmer has often been one to support Israel's right to defend itself, however as conditions worsen for Gazans and reports of widespread famine and thirst continue, it appears that the international sentiment towards further conflict continues to turn towards criticism. We'll have to see if these pleas can bring an end to the conflict.