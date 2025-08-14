UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer welcomes Zelensky ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

HQ

We are around 24 hours from the summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska. US President Donald Trump had threatened Russia with severe sanctions if they did not bring an end to the war within 10 days. However, it seems that Russia has managed to hold off the sanctions for a while longer as Putin is set to meet Trump to discuss a potential ceasefire in Alaska.

Over in the UK, Prime Minister Kier Starmer is hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the summit between Trump and Putin. Zelenskyy arrived Thursday morning and is meeting behind closed doors with Starmer in Downing Street at the time of writing.

Europe remains hopeful after a call with Putin ahead of the summit, but Sky News reports there is a feeling in the air that any peace will be temporary. Putin wants to claim Ukraine and will be back in time to do so.

As we head into the summit, the stakes remain high in Europe. Trump has apparently said there will be severe consequences for Russia if a peace agreement can't be reached, but we don't know what deal Trump will try and iron out with Putin.