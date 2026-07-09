UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer teases bank holiday should England win the World Cup

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Every single time a nation makes a run in a major football tournament, there are always questions about whether a victory will lead to a public holiday. For England, this has been the case for decades, but since the men's national side hasn't won any major trophy in 60 years, it has all simply remained as solely that... talk.

And naturally now that England is in the quarter-finals of the World Cup again, the conversation has popped up again in regards to whether England going the distance will amount to a bank holiday being issued across the country. While no such event has been promised or confirmed, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has teased it may become a reality.

As per BBC News, Starmer stated: "On the question of a bank holiday, I think I don't want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final."

It should also be said that the World Cup final falls on July 19 and the bank holiday in question is expected to be targeted for July 24 (the following Friday). The World Cup final could also be one of Starmer's last public-facing appearances as the PM, as the uncontested Andy Burnham is expected to be taking over as PM and Labour leader around the time, likely with the hand-off pushed slightly if Starmer is required to attend the World Cup final in New York.

The other big caveat ahead of an extra bank holiday being issued is that England still would need to win the World Cup, an event that would mean winning the coming quarter-final against Norway and then surviving the semi-final and final too. Needless to say, nothing is certain as of yet.