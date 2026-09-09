UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announces "carefully judged, targeted steps" against Israeli government

HQ

In a striking new statement shared on social media, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has spoken about how the European country will look to reaffirm its stance in support of the Palestinian people by issuing "carefully judged, targeted steps" against the "unacceptable policies of the current Israeli government."

Burnham explains world leaders have long pushed for a "two-state solution in the Middle East" and that this is ultimately "meaningless" words "unless we back them up with action." Hence why this new move to put sanctions on Israel in the hope of helping those still being affected by the humanitarian crisis happening in Gaza.

The UK PM explains "more settlements have been approved under the four years of this Israeli government than in the previous 20 years," and that this comes while the population of Gaza has been "penned into just one third of the territory." He even notes "more than 70,000 people lie dead - at least 20,000 of them children."

Burnham proceeds to explain: "I will not stand by as the horrific suffering continues to grow and the prospect of a two-state solution - the best hope for peace and stability in the region - comes under attack."

As for what's next, the "new package of tough measures" against the Israeli government includes a ban on the trade of goods with illegal settlements in Palestine. On top of this, the British government now officially regards the Israeli occupation of Palestine as "unlawful" (a stance it is taking in-line but separate to the international court of justice). The UK will also sanction companies and individuals who support, facilitate, or profit from illegale settlements in Gaza, and this is all alongside a "new package of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza."

Burnham concludes by expressing these steps are being taken as "it is the right thing to do," all while still condemning the terror attacks against Israel in October 2023.

"The measures we are taking are about targeting illegal settlements and increasing the pressure on the Israeli government to change course. We are not imposing sanctions on Israel as a whole, which would punish the Israeli people, many of whom disagree with their government's position."

"The measures we are announcing today are about protecting the only solution that could see the Israeli and Palestinian people living side by side in peace and security - something that people up and down the UK desperately want to see."