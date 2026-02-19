UK police have arrested King Charles' brother Andrew in relation to Jeffrey Epstein | Breaking

HQ

British police have arrested Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a report by the BBC. The arrest follows allegations that Andrew sent confidential government documents to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said a man in his 60s from Norfolk had been arrested and remained in custody, declining to identify him by name in line with national guidance. Police earlier confirmed they were examining claims linked to documents released by US authorities, which allegedly showed Andrew sharing sensitive reports from official overseas trips with Epstein in 2010.

Prince Andrew // Shutterstock

The former prince, who has long denied wrongdoing connected to Epstein and said he regretted their association, has not commented publicly since the latest disclosures. Buckingham Palace has also declined to comment. Andrew was reportedly living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where officers were seen arriving on Thursday.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint from the anti-monarchy group Republic following the release of millions of pages of Epstein-related files. Misconduct in public office is a common law offence in England and Wales, and police have previously said the case involves "particular complexities" as discussions continue with prosecutors...