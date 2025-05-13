English
UK police arrest man for arson after fire at Keir Starmer's residence

Authorities investigate potential link to other recent fires.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. We now know that British police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of arson following a fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's former home in north London.

The fire, reported early Monday, caused damage to the property but no injuries. Authorities are also probing two other fires in the area, with counter-terrorism officers leading the investigation due to the connection with a high-profile public figure.

