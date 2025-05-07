English
UK opens talks with US over proposed film tariffs

British government seeks to safeguard creative industries amid uncertainty.

The latest news on the United Kingdom and United States. The United Kingdom government has confirmed it is holding discussions with senior US officials following President Trump's surprise proposal of a 100% tariff on all non-US films.

"We are already in active discussions with the top of the US administration on this subject. We are working hard to establish what might be proposed, if anything, and to make sure our world-beating creative industries are protected," creative industries minister said today.

Britain is pushing to ensure its thriving film and TV production sector, which generated nearly $6 billion last year, is not adversely impacted by measures that remain unclear in scope or enforcement. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Los Angeles, USA - August 5, 2016: Donald Trump Star before it was damaged at Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, on August 5th 2016 // Shutterstock

