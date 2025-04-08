UK news outlet uses Warhammer to explain Trump tariffs

HQ

The new Trump tariffs seem to have caused a lot of buzz in the global economic sense, but if you're like me and only know when the economy is going to do well because a number or line on a graph is going up, it might be difficult to understand this whole thing.

The UK's Channel 4 (via PCGamer) has put together a short video which explains the tariffs in a concise manner, using Warhammer figurines to showcase how the UK business market will be affected. Considering Games Workshop remains a giant in UK business, with customers across the globe, and they produce miniatures which can be added or taken away to show the effects of the tariffs, it proved to be a great example.

Essentially, if a US business wants to buy from a UK business, they'll have to pay an extra 10% on products imported. This percentage is higher for other regions, but the principal remains the same. Either companies can eat the extra cost themselves, or push it onto their consumers.

Trump's plan is largely to have American customers buy American goods, it seems, so they won't be paying the premium. Whether that plan will work remains to be seen, but it's clear the economy currently isn't a fan.

