UK MPs seek ban on consensual choking in platforms like Pornhub

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . UK Members of Parliament are pushing to expand the Crime and Policing Bill to include a ban on consensual choking in pornography, including content on major platforms like Pornhub (via The Daily Mail).

This effort follows concerns raised by anti-pornography campaigners, who argue that such acts glamorize dangerous, violent behavior, and perpetuate harmful misconceptions, contributing to non-consensual choking incidents among young people.

The amendment would categorize "non-fatal strangulation" as extreme pornography, potentially limiting its production and consumption within the UK. Critics, however, argue that the vague language of the bill could lead to broad censorship of adult content.