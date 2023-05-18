UK MPs are questioning the CMA's decision to block the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard acquisition

HQ

Now that the European Union is on board with Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, MPs in the UK are starting to turn their attention to the Competition and Markets Authority, and have started questioning the CMA's decision to block the deal in the UK.

CMA bosses Marcus Bokkerink and Sarah Cardell have been questioned about the decision that the regulator came to, with many MPs concerned about the block affecting the UK's reputation on an international level, with a lot of concerns revolving around the UK being open to business, something which Microsoft and Activision executives have stated is not apparent following the CMA decision.

As shown in the recorded session at Parliamentlive.tv (and reported on by Eurogamer), the CMA's Bokkerink has already responded to these concerns from MPs, and stated:

"I understand the inference - that when a decision is made that blocks a deal, there are questions over whether the UK is open for business. All businesses know there's a very big difference between building a business, investing in a new business, investing in a startup, creating a new business - there's a big difference between that and buying an already-established, well-established firm with established positions. The two are not the same.

"The UK has always encouraged - and it is the CMA's duty to encourage - open competitive markets. We are vigilant - as it is our duty to be - to investments that consolidate an already-entrenched market power."

While the EU is in favour of the deal, the CMA has also pointed fingers at the US and how the Federal Trade Commission is still in the process of attempting to block the monumental merger.

Either way, the CMA seems to be standing firm with its decision, which Microsoft will be appealing all the same, a process that will no doubt take months, if not years, to complete.