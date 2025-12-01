UK MCM Comic Con dates for 2026 confirmed, with events planned in Birmingham and London

HQ

The final MCM Comic Con to take place in the UK in 2025 occurred over the weekend, as MCM Comic Con Birmingham happened and brought all sorts of individuals to the country's second city. As we're now in December and eyeing up the New Year, what are the plans for the 2026 events?

This has now been confirmed by organiser ReedPop, who has now shared the exact dates for the three events that will occur. The first will happen in May, the second in August, and the last in October, with the first and last planned for London and the second returning to Birmingham.

The dates for MCM Comic Con in the UK in 2026 are as follows:



May 22 - 24 2026 at ExCel London



August 7 - 9 2026 at NEC Birmingham



October 23 - 25 2026 at ExCel London



The main change here is that the Birmingham-based show is moving away from its typical November slot for a new summer date, which should hopefully mean attendees will be treated to better weather than we often see in the Midlands in late November... Otherwise, as per ticketing information, you can now snag tickets for the May event by heading over here, with the others opening at a later date.