UK may adopt EU rules without full parliamentary votes under new reset plan

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The government of Keir Starmer is preparing legislation that could allow the UK to adopt rules from the European Union without full parliamentary votes, as part of a broader effort to reset relations with the bloc.

Under the proposed plan, ministers would use so-called "Henry VIII powers" to implement "dynamic alignment" with EU regulations in agreed sectors such as food, emissions and manufacturing. This would enable the UK to quickly follow evolving single market rules when deemed to be in the national interest, using secondary legislation that MPs can approve or reject, but not amend.

The move reflects a shift in post-Brexit strategy, as the government seeks to reduce trade barriers and offset economic strain linked to global instability, including the recent Iran conflict.

Political figures such as Nigel Farage and other pro-Brexit voices are likely to challenge the proposals, arguing they undermine the outcome of the 2016 referendum.

Despite the expected backlash, ministers appear ready to push forward, framing the legislation as a pragmatic response to economic realities rather than a reversal of Brexit.