UK lawsuit against Sony PlayStation evolves, millions could be eligible for compensation

We've known for a while that Sony PlayStation has been in a bit of legal trouble in the UK for allegedly abusing its position as the market leader in the country in regard to how it operated and ran the PlayStation Store between 2016 and 2022. A collective proceedings lawsuit from Alex Neill was put forward stating that Sony's 30% commission on any sale on their store (which is a figure we've seen used on other store fronts too) is ripping off customers, and while it seemed unlikely that this claim would ever amount to anything, a significant step forward has been made in this case.

Now a notice has gone out that states that if you purchased anything on the PlayStation Store between August 19, 2016 and August 19, 2022, you could be eligible for compensation between £67 and £562, and that a UK court has granted the claimant an order to continue its lawsuit.

The claim states, "The claim is against (1) Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Limited and (2) Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe Limited (the "Defendants"), who the Class Representative alleges have breached UK and EU competition law by abusing their dominant position. The Class Representative says that the Defendants have abused their dominant position by imposing unfair terms on developers/publishers of digital PlayStation games and add-on content which has, the Class Representative alleges, meant that consumers are forced to make purchases of these products from the PlayStation Store, where the Defendants are able to charge commissions of 30%. As a result, the Class Representative alleges that Class Members have been overcharged for these products."

Granted, this doesn't actually mean a whole lot for anyone seeking compensation just yet. In fact this order neither means that the case will win, or if it does show developments that it will be concluded soon, but it is a step forward in a case that otherwise seemed quite unlikely.

It is also still unclear why the lawsuit only looks to point fingers at Sony when Microsoft, Nintendo, and Valve (through Steam) also impose similar commission fees on their stores.