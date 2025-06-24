UK launches new Games Fund to help support British game development

HQ

The UK has announced a new big cash injection that intends to serve as a way to boost and grow the country's entertainment sectors. Specifically, £380 million is being put aside to help support film, TV, music, video games, technology, and more, all over the country.

The majority of this fund is heading into the film sector, which has boomed as of late with many major production companies filming their projects around the UK. In total, £75 million has been put aside for this, with £30 million saved for the music sector, £25 million for research on new entertainment technology like the AI ABBA avatars that became popular, and then a further £30 million for "start-up video game companies" as part of its Games Fund.

While it's an admirable effort, video games now tend to be so expensive that you do have to wonder how far £30 million will go in the grand scheme of things.

This cash injection isn't just for the capital either, even if most of it is being saved for London and its neighbouring area, as £150 million will be split between "the north" consisting of Manchester, Liverpool, the West Midlands, West Yorkshire, the North East, and the West of England.

As per LBC, the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport has said: "The plan outlines a bold vision to nearly double business investment in the sector by 2035 - from £17 billion to £31 billion - cementing the UK's position as a global creative superpower."

"The £380 million package is part of a wider plan to deliver targeted investment to create thousands of new jobs and opportunities, in sub-sectors like film and TV, music, performing and visual arts, video games and advertising, while generating economic growth in six regions outside London over the next three years."