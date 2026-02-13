UK High Court rules Palestine Action ban unlawful

HQ

The UK High Court has ruled that the government's decision to ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws was unlawful, in a landmark judgment that marks the first successful court challenge to a proscription order. The direct action group had been placed on the same legal footing as organisations such as Islamic State, making membership or public support punishable by up to 14 years in prison from 5 July last year.

The case was brought by co-founder Huda Ammori and heard at the High Court of England and Wales in London. On Friday, three judges led by Dame Victoria Sharp found that the ban amounted to a "very significant interference" with rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association. They also concluded that then home secretary Yvette Cooper had acted inconsistently with her own policy. However, the court said the ban would remain temporarily in place to allow the government time to appeal.

Current home secretary Shabana Mahmood said she would challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal, arguing that proscription was necessary to protect national security. Judges acknowledged that some of the group's activities fell within the legal definition of terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2000 but said their scale and persistence did not justify a full ban. More than 2,700 people have reportedly been arrested since the proscription took effect, many accused of offences linked to public expressions of support for the group, with hundreds charged and awaiting further legal clarity...