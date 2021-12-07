UK government-backed liquid hydrogen plane aims to fly anywhere with zero carbon emissions

HQ

The UK government has officially backed the recently revealed liquid hydrogen concept aircraft coming from the Aerospace Technology Institute, as part of its efforts of reducing carbon emissions.

The plane is hoping to be able to fly from one side of the world to the other, all while producing zero carbon emissions. As for the size of the aircraft, it's expected to be a midsize plane, able to carry up to 279 passengers from London to San Francisco without the need to stop to refuel.

"This pioneering design for a liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft, led by a British organisation, brings us one step closer to a future where people can continue to travel and connect, but without the carbon footprint," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. "I will continue to work closely with the Jet Zero Council to support the UK's world-leading research in this sector, which will create green jobs, help us meet our ambitious net zero targets and lead the global transition to net zero aviation."

As for how much money the UK government has pledged to this project, that number is £15 million. This all comes after the government also backed the development of its Green Fuel, another project that saw £15 million worth of investment from the UK.