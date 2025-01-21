UK government workers soon to be supported by AI named after a sitcom

HQ

AI is taking over the world. We all know it. The latest instance of the technology creeping into our daily lives comes in the form of a new service being offered to UK government workers, a tool that aims to improve the speed they work at. Pretty typical stuff, right? Yep, except that this AI is named after a sitcom character who is described as "devious".

The tool is going by the name of Humphrey, with the name chosen to reflect the character of Sir Humphrey Appleby from the show Yes, Minister. Appleby is regarded as a scheming official, basically serving as the stereotypical Parliament worker, which is why it's ironic that he was chosen as the naming inspiration for the AI that the government (as per the BBC) claims will reduce spending that would otherwise be used on consultants and also "speed up the work of civil servants".

The irony of the name and the purpose of the AI has been an issue that COO of the UK's AI trade body UKAI has commented on, with Tim Flagg adding that it could "undermine" the tech being embraced by the government. Regardless of this worry, the AI is on its way, meaning the government might just be a little more productive going forward...

This is an ad: