UK government responds to Stop Killing Games petition

Following Ubisoft shutting down the servers for The Crew, rendering it unplayable, Ross Scott pieced together Stop Killing Games, an organisation that hoped to preserve video games no matter their age.

After a petition organised by Stop Killing Games reached 23,000 signatures, it had to be addressed by the UK government. Unfortunately, Parliament didn't exactly see the value in holding onto our favourite games, and gave the following response (thanks, PC Gamer.)

"Consumers should be aware that there is no requirement in UK law compelling software companies and providers to support older versions of their operating systems, software or connected products," reads the response. "There may be occasions where companies make commercial decisions based on the high running costs of maintaining older servers for videogames that have declining user bases."

However, "if consumers are led to believe that a game will remain playable indefinitely for certain systems, despite the end of physical support, the [Consumer Protection Regulations] may require that the game remains technically feasible (for example, available offline) to play under those circumstances."

This isn't the end of the story. The petition will remain open and if it reaches 100,000 signatures it will be brought to Parliament for a debate. Still, it seems like the UK government isn't exactly willing to prioritise gaming preservation right now, nor will it protect consumers from losing out on their games.