UK gamers to buy a PS5 rather than an Xbox Series X

British pop culture agency Experience12 decided to find out which new gaming console people think to prefer, and how soon after launch they are going to get it. Sony's PlayStation 5 seems to be a clear winner.

Over 3000 people gave an answer, and 80% of respondents were between 18 and 34 years old. Respondents were 58% male, 38% female, 2% "non-conforming" and 1% transgender.

84% were most excited about the PlayStation 5, and only 15% were most excited about Xbox Series X. 37% said that they intend to buy a new console "at launch", 9% said that they are making a purchase "within a month", 12% within 3 months after launch and full 26% intend to buy a new console within 6 months after launch.

43% said that their most anticipated game is CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. No surprises there it seems.

Thanks, Mcvuk