UK formally recognises the State of Palestine "Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine."

HQ We just got the news on Sunday that Britain has formally recognised a Palestinian state after Israel ignored conditions tied to halting the Gaza conflict, allowing aid, and advancing peace talks. The decision, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aligns the UK with over a hundred nations that have already taken the step and underscores London's historic role in the region. Other Western allies, including Canada and Australia, have also endorsed the measure on Sunday, suggesting growing international momentum ahead of discussions at the United Nations. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Kyiv, Ukraine, 16 January 2025. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during vivit to Ukraine // Shutterstock