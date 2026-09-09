UK flights back in the air after nearly 2,000 were cancelled, but more delays are expected

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On Tuesday, nearly 2,000 flights were cancelled across the UK, as an issue was reported with air traffic control that led to planes having to be grounded. Hundreds of thousands of passengers were affected, and even as planes return to the skies from the UK on Wednesday, there are fears of more delays.

The hours-long outage has been recognised by air traffic control provider NATS, and the Transport Minister Heidi Alexander will hear from its boss Martin Rolfe about how the outage occurred, and what can be done to prevent it.

As per BBC News, Rolfe has apologised for the delays caused by the outage. "I absolutely understand the frustration... we absolutely take accountability and responsibility for that," he said on Radio 4's Today programme. NATS has ruled out a cyber attack as the reasoning behind the outage.

Flights are resuming, but Heathrow and Gatwick airport warn that it will take time for operations to return to their former functionality. Flights have been able to leave Gatwick airport, but delays are noted as being anywhere between ten minutes to two hours.