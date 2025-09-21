UK fighter jets join NATO patrols over Poland "We're stepping up within NATO to contribute fighter jets to the new Eastern Sentry mission, strengthening NATO air defence on our eastern flank."

First it was Poland. Then, Romania. Then, Estonia. And now, in response, we just got the news that British fighter jets have carried out their first patrol over Poland under NATO command, a move intended to reinforce the alliance's eastern defences after recent airspace violations linked to Russia. The Typhoon aircraft, operating alongside allied forces, conducted overnight sorties aimed at deterring aerial threats and safeguarding Polish skies. London described the mission as a direct response to what it called the most serious breach of NATO airspace since the war in Ukraine began. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link.