UK eyes warship deals with Denmark and Sweden

The latest news on Denmark and Sweden . We now know that the United Kingdom is advancing talks to supply new warships to Denmark and Sweden, a move set to boost the nation's shipbuilding sector and wider defence industry, according to Financial Times.

The negotiations follow Britain's largest-ever naval export deal with Norway (learn more about the agreement between UK and Norway here) and reflect growing collaboration with Northern European allies in response to Russian activity in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

According to Financial Times, Danish authorities are close to finalising an initial order, while Sweden continues evaluating multiple offers. UK defence group Babcock International is at the centre of these discussions, aiming to produce modern frigates at its Scottish facilities.