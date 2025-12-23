UK exporters struggle after Brexit: Starmer urged to seek closer EU trade ties out of "strategic necessity"

HQ

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to deepen trade ties with the European Union after business groups warned that Britain's post-Brexit trade deal is making it harder for companies to sell to the EU.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said closer cooperation with Brussels has become a "strategic necessity", not a political choice. In a survey of nearly 1,000 firms, more than half of UK exporters said the current Trade and Cooperation Agreement is not helping them trade with Europe. Many said exporting had become more complex and costly since Brexit.

Most of the businesses surveyed were small and medium-sized firms, and only a handful said government support to deal with new trade rules was adequate. The BCC said the situation is worsening, with dissatisfaction rising sharply compared with last year.

The warning comes as Labour prepares a "reset" in relations with the EU. Some senior ministers have openly called for closer trade links, although the government has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union.

Ministers say improving trade with the EU is a priority for 2026 and point to recent progress, including an agreement for the UK to rejoin the Erasmus+ student exchange programme from 2027. This is a developing news story, so stay tuned for more...