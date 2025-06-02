UK endorses Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Dansk
The latest news on the United Kingdom and Morocco. During a visit to Rabat, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed on Sunday that Britain views Morocco's 2007 autonomy plan as the most practical route toward ending the Western Sahara conflict.
The statement marks a notable alignment with the US and France, signaling growing Western support for Rabat's position. Alongside political support, the two nations deepened economic ties through cooperation agreements spanning infrastructure and innovation.