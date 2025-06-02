English
UK endorses Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Britain joins the US and France in backing Morocco's proposal as the most viable resolution to the long-standing regional dispute.

The latest news on the United Kingdom and Morocco. During a visit to Rabat, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed on Sunday that Britain views Morocco's 2007 autonomy plan as the most practical route toward ending the Western Sahara conflict.

The statement marks a notable alignment with the US and France, signaling growing Western support for Rabat's position. Alongside political support, the two nations deepened economic ties through cooperation agreements spanning infrastructure and innovation.

London, United Kingdom - July 23, 2024: David Lammy, Britain's Foreign Secretary arrives in Downing Street to attend the Cabinet meeting in London, England // Shutterstock

