UK Defence Secretary resigns over failure to increase military spending

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The United Kingdom's Defence Secretary John Healey has officially resigned today, as the politician announced on his social media with the following public letter:

The secretary based his decision on the negative by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to spend more on his department. In the letter, Healey says that he had "no other option" because the PM and the Treasury were not committing enough resources in times of rising security threats.

Healey claims that the government's defence plans fall short. The current road map considers a raise of the UK defence spending to around 2.68% of the GDP by 2030, but Healey believes it's not enough to improve quickly, more so considering current global threats.

The move adds more political pressure on Starmer, who's currently dealing with broader Labour tensions, and raises doubts about the country's defence credibility ahead of major international meetings, including the NATO summit in Turkey in less than a month.