UK cracks down on EU meat and dairy imports

The latest news on the United Kingdom and European Union . A quiet but significant change has taken place for UK holidaymakers: they can no longer bring back meat or dairy products from EU and EEA countries for personal use.

From cheese wheels to slices of chorizo, these once-common suitcase staples are now banned at the border. The UK Government has framed this as a necessary update in post-Brexit import rules, warning travellers ahead of popular travel periods like Easter.

While some of our favourite items such as bread, chocolate, and pasta remain unaffected, the change has sparked confusion among some passengers, especially those accustomed to returning home with culinary treats. You can learn more in the post below.