UK condemns Russian drone attack in Romania

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We've seen countless drones, and even missiles, stray unintentionally out of Ukranian air space, and hit an official NATO country before, and now it has happened again.

As SKY News can report, Romanian officials have confirmed, that a Russian drone has a hit a block of flats in the country, even though its target most certainly was Ukrainian. The same officials calls this a "grave escalation".

And that's not all, as apparently additional drones struck a Turkish commercial vessel in the Black Sea at the same time. The vessel had apparently left Odesa, and was sailing under the Vanatu flag when two or more drones attacked, resulting in smoke coming from the vessel.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has responded, and condemns Russia's actions.

"This is extremely dangerous and reckless. The UK strongly condemns this grave escalation that puts lives at risk,"</em> she says.