UK companies embrace the 4-day workweek for good

More than 200 companies across the UK have signed on for a permanent four-day working week, with no loss of pay, marking a significant step in the fight for better work-life balance. The companies have all been recognised as permanently accredited four-day week employers under the 4 Day Week Foundation's Employer Accreditation Scheme. This move will impact over 5,000 employees, ranging from tech firms to charities, with London-based companies leading the charge. Supporters of the policy argue that the traditional five-day workweek is outdated and doesn't suit today's workforce. The four-day week, they say, offers employees 50% more free time, promoting happier and more fulfilling lives. As more businesses adopt the change, many are seeing it as an attractive way to retain and recruit staff, as well as improve productivity by focusing on quality over quantity. However, the shift contrasts with stricter workplace rules in companies like JPMorgan and Amazon, who are insisting on full-time, in-office attendance. So, will other countries follow the UK's lead in reshaping work patterns?

