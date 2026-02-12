UK commits $205 million to fund US weapons for Ukraine

HQ

The United Kingdom has pledged £150 million ($205 million) to help supply Ukraine with US-made weapons under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, Defence Secretary John Healey said on Wednesday. The program was established last summer to maintain the flow of American military equipment to Kyiv during a period when new US assistance packages had stalled.

The scheme enables allied countries to finance the purchase of US air defence systems and other critical military equipment for Ukraine. Healey said the funding would support Ukraine's urgent need for air defence capabilities in response to continued Russian attacks.

According to the US ambassador to NATO, allies have already committed more than $4.5 billion through the PURL mechanism. The British contribution adds to broader Western efforts to sustain Ukraine's military capacity as the conflict with Russia continues...