UK cleared to sign strategic Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . The UK High Court has lifted on Thursday a temporary injunction that blocked a pivotal treaty with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, enabling Britain to move forward with a multibillion-pound sovereignty agreement.

The deal secures long-term access to the Diego Garcia military base under a 99-year lease, despite concerns from displaced Chagossians who were not consulted. The government stressed the agreement's importance for national security and relations.