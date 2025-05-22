English
UK cleared to sign strategic Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius

London court lifts last-minute injunction, paving way for sovereignty agreement and military base lease.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. The UK High Court has lifted on Thursday a temporary injunction that blocked a pivotal treaty with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, enabling Britain to move forward with a multibillion-pound sovereignty agreement.

The deal secures long-term access to the Diego Garcia military base under a 99-year lease, despite concerns from displaced Chagossians who were not consulted. The government stressed the agreement's importance for national security and relations.

