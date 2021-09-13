English
WarioWare: Get It Together

UK Charts: WarioWare: Get It Together is yet another top charting release for Nintendo

In total there were seven new titles that debuted in the top 40 this week.

Nintendo Switch exclusive WarioWare: Get It Together was able to claim the top spot in the UK boxed retail charts this week despite it receiving competition from six other newcomers. It was narrowly able to steal the lead from Tales of Arise, which sold double the amount of copies of Bandai Namco's previous RPG Scarlet Nexus.

Other new titles to crack the top ten this week were NBA 2K22 in third place and Life Is Strange: True Colors in sixth. Beyond the top ten, Bus Simulator 21 charted at an impressive 17th place, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions landed at No.29 and a boxed version of Game Builder Garage for Nintendo Switch managed to claim 40th place.

You can check out this week's top ten below:


  1. Wario Ware: Get It Together

  2. Tales of Arise

  3. NBA 2K22

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Minecraft (Switch)

  6. Life Is Strange: True Colors

  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  8. F1 2021

  9. Grand Theft Auto 5

  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

