UK Charts: WarioWare: Get It Together is yet another top charting release for Nintendo

HQ

Nintendo Switch exclusive WarioWare: Get It Together was able to claim the top spot in the UK boxed retail charts this week despite it receiving competition from six other newcomers. It was narrowly able to steal the lead from Tales of Arise, which sold double the amount of copies of Bandai Namco's previous RPG Scarlet Nexus.

Other new titles to crack the top ten this week were NBA 2K22 in third place and Life Is Strange: True Colors in sixth. Beyond the top ten, Bus Simulator 21 charted at an impressive 17th place, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions landed at No.29 and a boxed version of Game Builder Garage for Nintendo Switch managed to claim 40th place.

You can check out this week's top ten below:



Wario Ware: Get It Together

Tales of Arise

NBA 2K22

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Minecraft (Switch)

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

F1 2021

Grand Theft Auto 5

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.