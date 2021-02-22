UK Charts: Super Mario 3D World stays on top despite a 59% increase for FIFA 21

You're watching Advertisements

Despite dropping 61% in sales, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has managed to cling onto the top spot within the UK boxed retail charts.

No new entries made their way into the chart this week, but FIFA 21 saw a huge boost in sales due to a recent price cut. According to gamesindustry.biz, the sports title jumped up 59% in sales this week and 140% last week. Currently, the game is sitting in second place in the chart and is waiting for 3D World to take a further dip.

Elsewhere in the charts, we've seen re-entries from both Grand Theft Auto V (in seventh place) and Just Dance 2021 (in tenth place). Little Nightmares 2 sadly slipped out of the chart this week after debuting in seventh place last week.

You can checkout of this week's top ten below:



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

FIFA 21

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold

Minecraft (Switch)

Grand Theft Auto 5

Ring Fit Adventure

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Just Dance 2021

