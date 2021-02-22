Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

UK Charts: Super Mario 3D World stays on top despite a 59% increase for FIFA 21

Sales for Super Mario's latest adventure fell this week by 61%.

Despite dropping 61% in sales, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has managed to cling onto the top spot within the UK boxed retail charts.

No new entries made their way into the chart this week, but FIFA 21 saw a huge boost in sales due to a recent price cut. According to gamesindustry.biz, the sports title jumped up 59% in sales this week and 140% last week. Currently, the game is sitting in second place in the chart and is waiting for 3D World to take a further dip.

Elsewhere in the charts, we've seen re-entries from both Grand Theft Auto V (in seventh place) and Just Dance 2021 (in tenth place). Little Nightmares 2 sadly slipped out of the chart this week after debuting in seventh place last week.

You can checkout of this week's top ten below:


  1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  2. FIFA 21

  3. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold

  6. Minecraft (Switch)

  7. Grand Theft Auto 5

  8. Ring Fit Adventure

  9. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  10. Just Dance 2021

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

