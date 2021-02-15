UK Charts: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury debuts in first place

You're watching Advertisements

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally been dethroned on the UK physical retail chart. Taking its place is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, one of the last titles within the WiiU's catalogue to make it over to the system. The game's launch was pretty spectacular, as it was the third strongest performing Mario title on the Switch only behind Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Odyssey.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, the platformer also saw an increase of 180% in sales when compared to its launch on the WiiU. When it launched back in 2013, the game couldn't even crack the top ten and charted at a lowly spot of number 14. This was likely due to the WiiU, which had a considerably smaller player base when compared to the competition.

Elsewhere in the chart, the other big debut this week was Little Nightmares 2. This spooky platforming adventure debuted at a respectable seventh place. When it came down to platform preference, it was the PS4 version that sold the best with 43% of the total sales. Switch sales accounted for 37%, Xbox sales were 18%, and PC sales 2%.

You can check out this week's top ten below: