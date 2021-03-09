Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Mario 3D All-Stars

UK Charts: Super Mario 3D All-Stars makes a re-entry with a 36% increase in sales

3D World also spent its fourth consecutive week at the top.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

With there only being a few weeks remaining until it is pulled from store fronts, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has seen a 36% increase in sales and has re-entered the UK physical games charts in 6th place. The collection that compiles together Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy released last September and is only available both physically and digitally until March 31, 2021.

There were new no entries this week which enabled Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury to cling onto the top spot for the fourth consecutive week. Elsewhere in the chart, Yakuza: Like A Dragon shot up to 35th place after it launched on the PS5, and The Last of Us Part II slipped out of the top ten completely moving from third place to 11th.

You can taken a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  6. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  7. Grand Theft Auto 5

  8. Minecraft (Switch)

  9. Ring Fit Adventure

  10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Thanks, gamesindustry.biz.

Related texts

Super Mario 3D All StarsScore

Super Mario 3D All Stars
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"They pushed the boundaries of the platforming genre in their own way and remain fun to play despite being released several console generations ago."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy