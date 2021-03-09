UK Charts: Super Mario 3D All-Stars makes a re-entry with a 36% increase in sales

You're watching Advertisements

With there only being a few weeks remaining until it is pulled from store fronts, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has seen a 36% increase in sales and has re-entered the UK physical games charts in 6th place. The collection that compiles together Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy released last September and is only available both physically and digitally until March 31, 2021.

There were new no entries this week which enabled Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury to cling onto the top spot for the fourth consecutive week. Elsewhere in the chart, Yakuza: Like A Dragon shot up to 35th place after it launched on the PS5, and The Last of Us Part II slipped out of the top ten completely moving from third place to 11th.

You can taken a look at this week's top ten below:

Thanks, gamesindustry.biz.